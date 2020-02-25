Dan Quinn backtracks after saying Falcons won’t pick up Takk McKinley option

Getty Images

Officially, the Falcons say they’re undecided on whether to pick up defensive end Takk McKinley‘s fifth-year option. Unofficially, head coach Dan Quinn may have let the cat out of the bag.

After Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said the Falcons haven’t decided whether to pick up McKinley’s option, Quinn said it wasn’t being picked up. Only when he was asked to clarify did Quinn say the Falcons were “still deciding,” according to Jason Butt of TheAthletic.com.

It seems quite likely that McKinley’s option wouldn’t be picked up. He’s coming off shoulder surgery and had only 3.5 sacks in 13 games before his shoulder injury ended his season.

If his option is not picked up, the 2020 season will be the fourth and final on McKinley’s rookie contract. He has a $3.25 million cap hit this year.