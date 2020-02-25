David Irving says he’s in reinstatement process

Getty Images

Defensive end David Irving was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in March 2019 after repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy and said he was done with the league a short time later, but it appears there’s been a change of heart.

Irving made that announcement in an Instagram video while smoking a blunt and sharing his view that the league’s policies on marijuana were misguided. Irving was back on the social media site Monday with a pair of videos that addressed changes to those policies included in the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement the and his own move to get back onto the field.

“A lot of behind the scenes stuff,” Irving said. “I’m sure y’all saw the NFL said they’re going to change the laws. Everyone’s all excited. I was expecting it. I told y’all this s–t was gonna happen and this is something we’ve been working for. Everyone’s been DMing me, asking if I’m going to go back. Well, let’s just say I’m in the reinstatement process right now. So we’ll see what happens.”

Irving had 12 sacks and five forced fumbles in 25 games over his final three years with the Cowboys, so he was a productive piece in the front seven when healthy and eligible to play. He would be a free agent if reinstated by the league at some point this offseason.