Howie Roseman’s priority: Protect Carson Wentz, surround him with playmakers

Getty Images

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman says the franchise revolves around Carson Wentz, and the personnel priority is putting the right players around him.

Roseman said on PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that he’s focused on making sure the Eagles’ offensive line and skill position players are the right people to win with Wentz.

“We have a quarterback that we think is a tremendous player, tremendous leader, and so we’ve got to make sure he’s protected first and foremost, so we’ve put so many investments in the offensive line,” Roseman said. “And that he’s got playmakers at his disposal. Always looking to surround him with playmakers.”

Roseman noted that the Eagles are one of only four teams in the league who have been to the playoffs each of the last three years. But he’s not satisfied.

“We’ve had a lot of great things,” Roseman said. “But we’re hungry for more.”