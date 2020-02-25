Jamarco Jones expected to be ready for season after shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Jamarco Jones had surgery on his shoulder this offseason head coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Jones appeared on the team’s injury report with a shoulder injury three separate times last season including ahead of Seattle’s playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. He was also on the injury report in Week 2 and Week 17.

Jones is expected to be ready to go for the start of the season, per Carroll, and will likely have a chance to win a full-time starting job somewhere along Seattle’s offensive line this fall.

Jones appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks with two starts at right guard and one start at left tackle. With Mike Iupati, Germain Ifedi and George Fant all scheduled to be unrestricted free agents, Jones could compete for starting jobs at both left guard and right tackle for Seattle this fall.