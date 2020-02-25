Javon Kinlaw won’t work out at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Add South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to the list of players who won’t work out for teams this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kinlaw will wait to do on-field drills for teams until his school’s pro day.

Kinlaw cut short his week of practice at the Senior Bowl because some tendinitis in his knee flared up, but is apparently sufficiently recovered now.

He could be a top 10 pick, so the pressure to impress scouts in Indianapolis isn’t worth the potential risk of aggravating a medical issue before it’s time to cash in.