Jets have begun contract talks with Jamal Adams to make him “Jet for life”

The Jets have started “some preliminary discussions” with the agent for Jamal Adams.

The All-Pro safety is under contract through 2021 but has made it known he wants a long-term deal before the season.

“Jamal is an unbelievable player,” Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said, via Darryl Slater of nj.com. “We’re excited about Jamal. The plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life. We’ve had some preliminary talks with his agent. I’m not going to get into the specifics of that. The plan is for Jamal to be here a long time.”

The Jets listened to offers for Adams at the league’s trade deadline last fall, casting doubt about Adams’ long-term future with the team. Douglas’ comment Tuesday was the first time the Jets have acknowledged their desire to extend Adams’ deal.

Adams, the sixth overall choice in 2017, has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and first-team All-Pro in 2019.