Jim Irsay says reports of Marlon Mack extension talks were “misreports”

Getty Images

Contrary to reports, the Colts are not negotiating a contract extension for running back Marlon Mack, according to team owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay said the Colts do think highly of Mack, who has one year left on his contract, but that they haven’t been engaged in contract extension talks.

“Marlon Mack, we love him. . . . We want him back, and he wants to be back, really,” Irsay said, via the Indianapolis Star. “There were some misreports that we were pursuing an extension there. That’s not the case.”

Those “misreports,” however, came directly after Colts General Manager Chris Ballard listed Mack among the “guys we want to extend.” If Ballard says Mack is a guy the Colts want to extend, and Irsay says the Colts “love him” and “want him back,” it’s unclear why the Colts wouldn’t be pursuing an extension with him.

Mack is heading into the final season of his rookie contract and has a cap hit of $2.2 million this year.