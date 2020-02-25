Joe Judge on Daniel Jones: No one’s got a spot on the depth chart

Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge did not refer to any of the team’s players by name when he held his first press conference after getting the job and that didn’t change when he spoke to the media from the Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

That’s not the only trait about Judge that’s come through in his early days in the job. Another is that he won’t set any expectations for those unnamed players, including the one that the Giants selected sixth overall in last year’s draft.

Judge wouldn’t refer to Daniel Jones as the team’s starting quarterback. He wouldn’t even suggest that Jones will be on the team’s roster in 2020 as he referenced the blank wall behind him as the depth chart and said “no one’s got a spot.”

“I’m not going to establish any status or hierarchy within the player or position groups by spending a month talking about individuals,” Judge said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “That’s important to me.”

Judge said that he understands his refusal to discuss Jones directly could be taken as a sign that he’s less than confident Jones is the right man for the job, but that he believes the team’s players will “understand over time how much we’re going to support” them in the future.