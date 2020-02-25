John Lynch: 49ers are committed to Jimmy Garoppolo moving forward

Getty Images

The 49ers have no plans to make a change at quarterback.

That’s the word from 49ers General Manager John Lynch, who said today at the Scouting Combine that Jimmy Garoppolo will remain the 49ers’ starter and is a big part of the long-term plan in San Francisco.

“We’re extremely proud of Jimmy and committed to Jimmy moving forward. He’s our guy,” Lynch said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of CSNBayArea.com. “The room for growth has not come close to hitting the ceiling.”

The 28-year-old Garoppolo has three more years left on his contract, with cap hits of $26.6 million this year, $26.9 million in 2021 and $27 million in 2022. Lynch thinks he has the most important piece in place for the long run.