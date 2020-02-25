John Lynch: 49ers are committed to Jimmy Garoppolo moving forward

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 25, 2020, 6:28 PM EST
The 49ers have no plans to make a change at quarterback.

That’s the word from 49ers General Manager John Lynch, who said today at the Scouting Combine that Jimmy Garoppolo will remain the 49ers’ starter and is a big part of the long-term plan in San Francisco.

“We’re extremely proud of Jimmy and committed to Jimmy moving forward. He’s our guy,” Lynch said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of CSNBayArea.com. “The room for growth has not come close to hitting the ceiling.”

The 28-year-old Garoppolo has three more years left on his contract, with cap hits of $26.6 million this year, $26.9 million in 2021 and $27 million in 2022. Lynch thinks he has the most important piece in place for the long run.

  1. They’re committed until they’re not… Isn’t there a clause in the contract that allows them to get out of it in April? I think this is BS. They have to be looking at their options. I was glad the Chiefs won, but it seemed obvious to me that he’s not the guy. He cratered in the 4th Q. Isn’t it obvious Kyle doesn’t trust him?

