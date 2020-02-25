Justin Herbert focusing on footwork, having never taken a snap under center

Getty Images

Although NFL offenses are increasingly changing to look more like college offenses, former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert knows there’s something NFL teams will want him to be able to do in the pros that he didn’t do in college: Take a snap from under center.

Herbert visited the PFT Live set at the Combine and said that after working exclusively out of the shotgun in Oregon’s offense, he’s working on how to drop back and pass after taking a snap from center.

“A lot of it is footwork. I’ve never taken a snap from under center, prior to these two months of training,” Herbert said.

There was a time when a quarterback who hadn’t taken a snap under center in his entire college career would be viewed with extreme skepticism in NFL circles. But last year, when Kyler Murray went first overall, it was a statement that NFL teams recognize that the game is changing, and great quarterbacks can come out of any type of offense.