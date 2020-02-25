Kevin Colbert: We could have a better Ben Roethlisberger after surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on February 25, 2020, 11:09 AM EST
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has resumed throwing the ball as he continues rehabbing from right elbow surgery and everyone in Pittsburgh remains confident that the veteran will be ready to go at the start of the 2020 season.

A return to form for Roethlisberger would be welcome for a Steelers team that struggled offensively with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges filling in for him last season. At a press conference from the Scouting Combine on Tuesday, General Manager Kevin Colbert suggested that they may not just be getting the old Roethlisberger back.

“We might have a better Ben Roethlisberger coming out of this surgery,” Colbert said. 

Colbert said he thinks it is a real possibility that Roethlisberger will be more effective after avoiding the physical toll that would have built up over the final 14 games of last season. For now, they’ll focus on making sure all continues to go smoothly with the final stages of his recovery in order to ensure that they wind up with at least the player they were missing last season.

4 responses to “Kevin Colbert: We could have a better Ben Roethlisberger after surgery

  1. That was a whole lot of nothing.
    Hopin Ben returns to at least 75% of old Ben which is much better than last years Qb’s. The D just needs some rest and they will dominate.

  2. A rested Ben, Another year in his hand picked OC offense, a great talent in JUJU and lets not forget James Washington… ohh and an AMAZING wr they got with the AB trade… shhhhhh.. just keep sleeping on the Steelers and their “old QB”… SHHHHHH

    #BenAtWork

  3. Geez, how much worse could it get losing to Tim Tebow and Blake Bortles in the playoffs then choking away the playoff berth the past few years!

  4. Steelers have one of the very best QBs in the League when Ben is healthy. That hasn’t changed. I doubt that missing 14 games and the inherent beating makes him “better,” just more likely to pick up where he left off when he works the rust out. Not a Steelers fan but he is fun to watch.

