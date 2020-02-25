Kevin Colbert: We could have a better Ben Roethlisberger after surgery

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has resumed throwing the ball as he continues rehabbing from right elbow surgery and everyone in Pittsburgh remains confident that the veteran will be ready to go at the start of the 2020 season.

A return to form for Roethlisberger would be welcome for a Steelers team that struggled offensively with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges filling in for him last season. At a press conference from the Scouting Combine on Tuesday, General Manager Kevin Colbert suggested that they may not just be getting the old Roethlisberger back.

“We might have a better Ben Roethlisberger coming out of this surgery,” Colbert said.

Colbert said he thinks it is a real possibility that Roethlisberger will be more effective after avoiding the physical toll that would have built up over the final 14 games of last season. For now, they’ll focus on making sure all continues to go smoothly with the final stages of his recovery in order to ensure that they wind up with at least the player they were missing last season.