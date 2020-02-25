Kingsbury hopes Murray will make a Year 2 leap like Mahomes, Jackson

Getty Images

The last two league MVPs have been quarterbacks in their second NFL seasons. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsburgy would love to see Kyler Murray make it three in a row in 2020.

Kingsbury said on PFT Live today that Murray exceeded the Cardinals’ expectations in Year 1, and now they’re challenging him to exceed expectations again in Year 2, and look like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“I knew that his skill set was through the roof, but he blew me away in different aspects. His leadership qualities, his approach to the game, is such a difficult thing for these guys to be the face of the franchise at 22. I’m hoping that during year two he can take a big leap like Mahomes and Jackson,” Kingsbury said.

That kind of big leap is a tall order, but Murray showed a lot of promise in Year 1. The Cardinals are eager to see how he puts it all together in Year 2.