Marquise Brown gets screw removed from foot

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown had a solid rookie season, even if he was never quite 100 percent healthy.

The hope is that a recent procedure fixes that.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Brown had surgery recently to remove a screw from a previous foot surgery. He’s expected to be fine by the start of training camp.

Brown’s college career ended because of a Lisfranc injury, and he seemed to hit the rookie wall late in his first NFL season. He missed two games, but he still caught 46 passes for 584 yards and seven touchdowns last season, as he was learning on the fly.

If and/or when he’s well, he’d provide the deep play complement the Ravens need to work with Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram.