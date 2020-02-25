Marquise Goodwin and wife have a daughter, after years of heartache

Getty Images

No matter what else happens, this has been the best offseason ever for Marquise Goodwin.

Via NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers wide receiver announced on social media that he and his wife Morgan had welcomed a daughter into the world on Feb. 19, after years of struggling to start a family.

“I’m a #GirlDad,’ Goodwin wrote on social media, and those words were poignant because of everything their family has been through in recent years.

In 2017, he played a game shortly after they delivered a stillborn son, and in 2018, he missed some time after Morgan had a miscarriage while carrying twin boys. Playing through the emotions of those tragedies was difficult for Goodwin, who said after the 2017 game that his wife insisted he play.

“Morgan and I appreciate all the love we’ve gotten,” Goodwin said then. “We do have a lot of people that are following us through our journey, so we can maybe help people who’ve dealt with similar things that we have gone through or learn things from people who’ve been through our situation.”

The veteran wide receiver finished last season on injured reserve, and could be released because of salary cap concerns this offseason. But he and his wife now have the blessing they’ve so long sought, which makes football pale in comparison.