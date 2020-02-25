Mike Mayock “very happy” with Derek Carr, but “if we can get better, we will”

Getty Images

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock held a press conference at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday and anyone who has been following the team can’t be surprised that he fielded questions about the team’s outlook at quarterback.

Mayock reeled off a list of positives about the way Derek Carr played during the 2019 season when asked about the incumbent starter and said he felt the team “did a lot of really good things on offense.” He followed that up by noting that the team didn’t score enough points and the dual messaging continued when he addressed Carr’s spot for 2020.

Mayock said more positive things about Carr before pivoting to say that the team isn’t closing any doors as they look for improved results this year.

“Derek Carr played at a high level,” Mayock said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “I’m very happy with Derek Carr. What I’ve told everybody I’ve been in touch with since I took this job is we’re gonna evaluate every position every year. If we can get better, we will.”

Mayock has indeed been consistent with that message, but the potential availability of Tom Brady along with possible moves for several other quarterbacks has put a different tint on such discussions all over the league this offseason. That hasn’t been met with a smile by Carr, but his distaste for the chatter hasn’t led Mayock to change his tune about the position.