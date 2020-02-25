Owners, union representatives wrap up four-hour meeting

Getty Images

NFL owners and representatives from the NFL Players Association concluded a lengthy meeting in Indianapolis this evening.

The meeting began at 5 p.m. ET and wrapped up just before 9. The owners are hoping to get the players to sign off on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. It’s unclear whether the owners were willing to negotiate any of the terms they’re proposing or simply trying to persuade the players that the deal is a good one.

“Out of respect for the process, we will have no further comment at this time,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told reporters outside the meeting.

A vote is likely coming this week on whether the NFLPA’s board of player representatives agree to the proposed CBA. If the player representatives approve, it would then go to a vote of all 1,900 members of the players’ union.