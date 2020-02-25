Patriots, Tom Brady’s agent to meet in Indianapolis

Getty Images

Tom Brady is scheduled to become a free agent next month. Will he make it to the market?

That’s perhaps the biggest question as free agency fast approaches.

Brady’s agent, Donald Yee, is expected to meet with the Patriots during the Combine, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. That is not a surprise.

This week begins all serious contract talks with agents and team executives convening in Indianapolis.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald said “the feeling is it might be a starting point for real dialogue about a contract” between the Patriots and Brady.

Brady, 42, might be looking for more than a one-year deal as well as assurance that the Patriots will get him some better weapons, according to Guregian.