Player reps meeting after union meeting with NFL

A long day in Indianapolis could become a long night.

After an extended meeting with NFL representatives regarding a proposal on a new CBA, the NFL Players Association Executive Committee and board of player representatives are meeting in Indianapolis, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Per Maske, it’s unclear when the player representatives will vote on the proposed CBA, which may or may not have been sweetened by the owners during Tuesday’s meeting.

A league source told PFT earlier in the day that owners were not expected to make any significant financial concessions to the players. The owners were believed to be willing, however, to alter the procedure for paying players with existing contracts in seasons with 17 games. That wouldn’t throw any more money into the pool that pays players. Every extra dollar that goes to players whose compensation for a 17th game wouldn’t be capped at $250,000 would come from the broader salary cap.

With all player reps in Indianapolis, it’s expected that they’ll eventually vote on the current CBA proposal, whatever it may be. On Monday, the union revised/clarified/flat-out changed the rules to require the board of player representatives to approve the CBA by a majority vote before the rank and file ever votes on it. This reading of the NFLPA Constitution does not appear in the plain language of the document.