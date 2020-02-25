Pro Football Hall of Fame sets lineup for its two ceremonies

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the final enshrinees in the Centennial Class of 2020 the day before Super Bowl LIV. But until Tuesday, it remained unknown which members would go in which ceremony.

In celebration of the NFL’s 100th anniversary, the Hall of Fame will have two ceremonies and an extra class of inductees.

The Hall of Fame will hold its first ceremony on Aug. 8 during the annual Enshrinement Week. That will feature the five modern-era players — Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu — the two coaches — Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson — and the three contributors — Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young.

The 10 seniors — Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle — will have a separate ceremony on Sept. 18 as part of the “once-in-a-lifetime” Centennial Celebration.