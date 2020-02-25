Ron Rivera’s meeting with Trent Williams went well

Getty Images

One of Ron Rivera’s great strengths as a coach is building relationships with players.

And it appears that he’s helping Washington rebuild the bridge with left tackle Trent Williams, after the previous administration napalmed it.

Via Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, Rivera acknowledged that he had met face-to-face with Williams, who sat out last season in an ugly spat with since-fired team president Bruce Allen and the since-changed medical staff.

Carpenter cited a source who said Rivera and Williams worked through all the issues other than money, and that finances remain the biggest hurdle in Williams returning.

The 31-year-old Williams is entering the final season of his previous contract, and is due $12.5 million for this season. But none of that money is guaranteed.

Offering him an extension which included some guarantees would likely help the process along, though, a tangible expression of the love Rivera has already shown Williams.