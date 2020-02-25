Seahawks are “going to try” to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney was scheduled for free agency this time last year. He is scheduled for free agency again this year.

The Texans franchised the defensive end a year ago before trading him to Seattle. The Seahawks will meet with Clowney’s agent this week, trying to get a sense about whether they can afford to keep him.

“We are going to try,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday. “We are trying to get it done. He had a fantastic season. We’d love to have him back.”

The Seahawks have 19 unrestricted free agents, headed by Clowney. He is 12th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Chances are Clowney’s price tag will be too expensive for the Seahawks, but it doesn’t hurt to try.

Clowney, 27, made 31 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 13 games last season. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said the low sack number — Clowney’s fewest sacks since his rookie season — does not factor into Seattle’s evaluation.

Clowney played much of the season with a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery.

“I think he came in, and he loved the culture, loved the coaching staff, loves the chefs, loves our equipment guys,” Schneider said. “He’s a really fun guy. He’s a blast to be around, and I hope we can continue that. Super disruptive.”