Seahawks are “going to try” to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney

Posted by Charean Williams on February 25, 2020, 5:51 PM EST
Jadeveon Clowney was scheduled for free agency this time last year. He is scheduled for free agency again this year.

The Texans franchised the defensive end a year ago before trading him to Seattle. The Seahawks will meet with Clowney’s agent this week, trying to get a sense about whether they can afford to keep him.

“We are going to try,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday. “We are trying to get it done. He had a fantastic season. We’d love to have him back.”

The Seahawks have 19 unrestricted free agents, headed by Clowney. He is 12th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Chances are Clowney’s price tag will be too expensive for the Seahawks, but it doesn’t hurt to try.

Clowney, 27, made 31 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 13 games last season. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said the low sack number — Clowney’s fewest sacks since his rookie season — does not factor into Seattle’s evaluation.

Clowney played much of the season with a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery.

“I think he came in, and he loved the culture, loved the coaching staff, loves the chefs, loves our equipment guys,” Schneider said. “He’s a really fun guy. He’s a blast to be around, and I hope we can continue that. Super disruptive.”

7 responses to “Seahawks are “going to try” to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney

  2. The handshake By the Seahawks to not use a tag, must be honored. However, they do get to talk to him and his agent ‘first,’ so there is a slight advantage. I agree that his price tag will exceed what they will want to spend, but I’m hoping with the cap flexibility They have, they go ahead and get it done.

  3. Say what you want about the Seahawks but last year teams were gift wrapping them star defensive players.

    Clowney for a 3rd+2 players they were going to cut and Houston paid half his salary? BOB the GM should’ve been fired for that.

    The Lions GM should be fired as well. Trading a 26 yr old star safety team captain under contract for 3 years for a 5th when Seattle was hurting on defense? Outrageous.

  4. “Chances are Clowney’s price tag will be too expensive for the Seahawks, but it doesn’t hurt to try”

    Why? They have lots of cap space, and zero pass rush . . .

    I know he’s not a 100% sure thing, but he’s a playmaker on a unit that is sorely lacking in that area.

  5. He’s probably going to want something like $20M/year. That’s quite a bit for the production of a 7th round pick. On top of that once he signs a long-term deal you can count on him being injured all the time. He must be considered 12th on the list of available free agents based on his hype instead of his production.

  6. Some players would sacrifice a few dollars less providing they are still making enough so they have security for them and the family, while knowing they have a legitimate shot at a super bowl. Clowney’s comments right after the season suggests he would rather be paid.

