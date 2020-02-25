Thaddeus Moss won’t do drills at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Tight end Thaddeus Moss will be one of the draft prospects waiting to do on-field drills until after this week’s Scouting Combine has come to an end.

Moss said, via Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio, that he will wait until LSU’s Pro Day workout on April 3 to go through a workout for interested teams. Moss cited the length of LSU’s season as the reason why he’s waiting until that point.

He’s not the first member of his family to opt out of working out at the Combine. Moss’ father Randy said dental problems were the reason why he didn’t attend the Combine in 1998. He had a very good workout later in the pre-draft process, but still slipped to the 21st overall pick amid off-field concerns that didn’t stop him from becoming a Hall of Fame wideout.

The younger Moss will be hard-pressed to match that success regardless of how things go in his April workout, but his work helping LSU win a national title should land him a shot in the league. He caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns after missing the previous two seasons due to transfering and injury.