Titans will see how it goes with Ryan Tannehill in next few weeks

The Titans have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Tom Brady in free agency and a decision to go that route would also involve making a decision about how to handle Ryan Tannehill‘s impending free agency.

General Manager Jon Robinson didn’t tip his cap about the team’s plans during a press conference in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Robinson wouldn’t comment on Brady because he’s still under contract to the Patriots and said it remains to be seen what will happen with Tannehill after he piloted them to the AFC title game last season.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Robinson said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “He’s under contract here for the next few weeks. He did a great job for us. We’ll start those talks and kinda see where those go, just like all the players.”

Running back Derrick Henry and right tackle Jack Conklin are among the other players that could hit free agency next month and the Titans’ decision at quarterback is likely to impact how things play out on those fronts in the new league year.