Tony Grossi apologizes for derogatory comment about Baker Mayfield

Shortly after he was suspended by ESPN Cleveland for calling Baker Mayfield a “f—king midget,” Tony Grossi has issued an apology.

Grossi, the longtime Cleveland sports reporter who has butted heads with Mayfield since before Mayfield even arrived in Cleveland, admitted he was in the wrong.

“I am truly sorry for my language and choice of words in a remark I made about Baker Mayfield,” Grossi wrote. “I sincerely apologize for using a word that is a derogatory slur. There’s no excuse for using that language in any context. It was said without malice but also without thought.”

Grossi acknowledged that he bears some of the blame for his relationship with Mayfield, which has seen them exchange cross words in the past.

“It is well known that Baker and I have had our differences, and in the course of this experience, I’ve had to question my role in the erosion of the relationship. I have always endeavored to report and comment on him and the team fairly, and am shaken by these events,” Grossi said.

ESPN Cleveland has not said how long Grossi will be suspended.