Top 10 prospect Mekhi Becton measures up at 6-foot-7, 364 pounds

Getty Images

Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was already viewed as a Top 10 prospect in this year’s NFL draft because of his play on the field, but for many personnel evaluators seeing him in person for the first time today in Indianapolis, his size may be jaw-dropping.

Becton measured 6-foot-7 and three-eighths of an inch, and weighed 364 pounds, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

A three-year starter who left Louisville after his junior year, Becton is still just 20 years old and may bulk up a bit in an NFL strength training program.

Much pre-draft speculation has tied Becton to the Giants, who have the fourth overall pick.