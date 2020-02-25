Top 10 prospect Mekhi Becton measures up at 6-foot-7, 364 pounds

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 25, 2020, 8:44 AM EST
Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was already viewed as a Top 10 prospect in this year’s NFL draft because of his play on the field, but for many personnel evaluators seeing him in person for the first time today in Indianapolis, his size may be jaw-dropping.

Becton measured 6-foot-7 and three-eighths of an inch, and weighed 364 pounds, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

A three-year starter who left Louisville after his junior year, Becton is still just 20 years old and may bulk up a bit in an NFL strength training program.

Much pre-draft speculation has tied Becton to the Giants, who have the fourth overall pick.

5 responses to “Top 10 prospect Mekhi Becton measures up at 6-foot-7, 364 pounds

  2. Dude is a freak athlete, a guy that big shouldn’t be able to move as quickly or as smoothly as he can. While I’d LOVE it if he dropped there’d no doubt he’s a top 10 pick.

  3. He’ll be drafted high but there’s already been talk that his weight may eventually become a problem. If the Giants hold onto their pick and go OT I doubt that Becton is the picks. Apparently they love Wirfs. Wills looks really good too.

  5. Sooo… basically he’s a Mutant. Move down to #5, get another pick. Take the big fella at 5 and draft secondary at #18/26.

