Viewership declines again for all four XFL games

The XFL’s TV viewership continues to decline.

All four of the XFL’s Week Three games drew fewer viewers than their comparable games from Week Two, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com.

The Saturday early game on ABC dropped from 2.3 million viewers in Week Two to 1.9 million viewers in Week Three. The Saturday late game on FOX dropped from 2.3 million viewers in Week Two to 2.1 million in Week Three. The Sunday early game dropped from 2.4 million viewers on ABC to 1.5 million viewers on ESPN. The Sunday late game on FS1 dropped from 1.4 million viewers in Week Two to 1.0 million viewers in Week Three.

Those aren’t terrible numbers. The XFL gave FS1 its most-watched event of the weekend, and the other games were in the same general range as various other sports programs like basketball and golf. But at some point, the XFL needs its viewership decline to stop, and it hasn’t reached that point yet.