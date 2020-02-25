Vikings G.M. plans on Stefon Diggs staying a Viking

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 25, 2020, 12:05 PM EST
If one wanted to believe that Stefon Diggs wanted out of Minnesota, there’s enough anecdotal evidence to back up that claim.

But the man who has the power to determine the fate of an under-contract player says there’s nothing to see here.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman tried to clear up any confusion with a reasonably definitive statement Tuesday.

“There is no reason to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking,” Spielman said at the Scouting Combine.

Diggs is due to make $10.9 million in salary this year, and trading him would clear only $5.5 million in cap room.

There was reason to believe that was something Diggs wanted recently when he cleared his social media of any references to the Vikings, but the Vikings don’t seem eager to move him.

Then again, Spielman also is the guy who said they had “no intent” to trade Percy Harvin, before trading Percy Harvin.

3 responses to “Vikings G.M. plans on Stefon Diggs staying a Viking

  1. I think the Vikings are a little too in love with their own guys sometimes. There was no reason to re sign Barr and Rudolph to those contracts. They easily could’ve upgraded those positions for cheaper.

    Diggs is talented but has an attitude. Get a first round pick for him.

  2. Minnesota hasn’t got the guts to Make the hard decision to go after a real player,Speilman is nothing more than a garbage time GM when it comes to drafting !!! You see other teams making the bold move to go up and get players they desperately need while vikings GM is more set on bottom feeding at the end of the draft praying for a good player and getting nothing but Garbage !!! Time for A New GM who will be bold enough to go get players he wants ….. instead of bottom feeding …

  3. This looks like another case of a player angling for an extension. Wanting to be the best paid at their respective position. When is this madness going to end?

