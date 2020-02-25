Vikings G.M. plans on Stefon Diggs staying a Viking

Getty Images

If one wanted to believe that Stefon Diggs wanted out of Minnesota, there’s enough anecdotal evidence to back up that claim.

But the man who has the power to determine the fate of an under-contract player says there’s nothing to see here.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman tried to clear up any confusion with a reasonably definitive statement Tuesday.

“There is no reason to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking,” Spielman said at the Scouting Combine.

Diggs is due to make $10.9 million in salary this year, and trading him would clear only $5.5 million in cap room.

There was reason to believe that was something Diggs wanted recently when he cleared his social media of any references to the Vikings, but the Vikings don’t seem eager to move him.

Then again, Spielman also is the guy who said they had “no intent” to trade Percy Harvin, before trading Percy Harvin.