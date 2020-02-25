Vonn Bell’s brother, Volonte, killed in car accident in Tennessee

February 25, 2020
Volonte Bell, the older brother of New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell, was killed Sunday night in a multi-car accident in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Bell was driving a Honda Civic that didn’t slow down and struck a trailer being towed by a Volvo truck. Bell, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bell had been an assistant basketball coach at Chattanooga State Community College for the last three seasons.

Vonn Bell is set to be a free agent next month.

