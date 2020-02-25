Vonn Bell’s brother, Volonte, killed in car accident in Tennessee

Getty Images

Volonte Bell, the older brother of New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell, was killed Sunday night in a multi-car accident in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Bell was driving a Honda Civic that didn’t slow down and struck a trailer being towed by a Volvo truck. Bell, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bell had been an assistant basketball coach at Chattanooga State Community College for the last three seasons.

Thanks to everyone for all the love and support to my family and I during this time..we're grieving right now, this one hits different. — Vonn Bell (@Vonn) February 24, 2020

Vonn Bell is set to be a free agent next month.