Andrew Berry: Joe Schobert has earned right to test market

Getty Images

Linebacker Joe Schobert said earlier this month that he’d like to remain with the Browns in 2020, but added that “you never know” how things are going to go in free agency.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry was asked about Schobert’s future with the team on Tuesday. Berry’s answer didn’t close any doors ahead of a planned meeting with Schobert’s representatives this week, but it also didn’t set the stage for the Browns overwhelming him with an offer to stay.

“He’s obviously earned the right to test the market if he deems that appropriate,” Berry said, via Cleveland.com. “But it’s one of those situations where we like Joe. It obviously has to work for both sides. It has to work for us from a cost perspective with our long-term roster strategy, and obviously it has to be a fit for Joe and his family as well.”

Berry also addressed defensive end Olivier Vernon‘s status. Berry said Vernon “didn’t have the year that he’d hoped this past season” and that they’ll “work through” how they’ll move forward with a player set to make a non-guaranteed salary of $15.25 million.