Brett Veach on Patrick Mahomes extension: It’ll take time, it’ll get done

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason and there’s little doubt that the Chiefs will do what it takes to ensure he’s in Kansas City for a long time, but there is a question of when that deal will get done.

The team had the quarterback’s next deal in mind well before Mahomes won them their first title in 50 years and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said before the Super Bowl that the team was looking for the “right time” to do such a deal.

During an appearance on PFT Live from the Scouting Combine, General Manager Brett Veach said that the team is still working out the best path to securing a long future with Mahomes.

“I think the cool thing about Pat and his agent is they realize he’s gonna make a lot of money, no one operates in the sense of taking the extreme team discount, but Pat is also very cognizant of wanting to be in a place like Kansas City and win a lot of Super Bowls. There are some things to help the team to make sure there’s always talent around him. It’ll take time, it’ll get done,” Veach said.

Whatever concessions Mahomes may make at the negotiating table, he will almost certainly be the highest-paid player in the NFL when he signs his next deal. That will create other challenges for Veach, but he’ll gladly accept them if it means more years with Mahomes.