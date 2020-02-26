Browns reportedly interested in Case Keenum

Getty Images

The Browns will be looking for a new backup quarterback, with Drew Stanton headed to free agency.

And one of their options is a guy new coach Kevin Stefanski knows well.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, free agent Case Keenum is on the team’s radar. A report from Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com also put Chase Daniel into the mix.

While there’s no indication that the Browns are anything but interested in building around Baker Mayfield, those two have fairly different profiles.

The 33-year-old Daniel is the classic veteran mentor (which is what they call people they hope never have to play), with five starts and 218 pass attempts in 10 NFL seasons.

Keenum has had a high degree of success, particularly with Stefanski.

In 2017 with the Vikings, Keenum went 11-3 as starter and took them to the NFC Championship Game, before they went all-in with Kirk Cousins the following year. But with Stefanski as his quarterbacks coach, he posted a career-best 98.3 passer rating, with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.