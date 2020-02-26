Cam Phillips wins second straight XFL star of the week

Getty Images

Draft prospects are gathered in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine this week, but there’s another group of players taking part in XFL games that could catch the eye of NFL scouts this offseason.

One of the players doing the best job of that is Houston Roughnecks wide receiver Cam Phillips. He has been named the league’s star of the week for the second week in a row.

Phillips caught eight passes from quarterback P.J. Walker for 194 yards and three touchdowns as Houston held off Tampa Bay 34-27 in the XFL’s third week of action.

Phillips spent the 2018 season with the Bills and saw action in two regular season games. He caught one pass for nine yards and tried to make the team again last year, but was waived before the start of the regular season.