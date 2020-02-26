Cam Phillips wins second straight XFL star of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on February 26, 2020, 2:41 PM EST
Draft prospects are gathered in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine this week, but there’s another group of players taking part in XFL games that could catch the eye of NFL scouts this offseason.

One of the players doing the best job of that is Houston Roughnecks wide receiver Cam Phillips. He has been named the league’s star of the week for the second week in a row.

Phillips caught eight passes from quarterback P.J. Walker for 194 yards and three touchdowns as Houston held off Tampa Bay 34-27 in the XFL’s third week of action.

Phillips spent the 2018 season with the Bills and saw action in two regular season games. He caught one pass for nine yards and tried to make the team again last year, but was waived before the start of the regular season.

3 responses to “Cam Phillips wins second straight XFL star of the week

  1. I’ve been watching all the games and He is clearly better than 99% of the league. He will definitely get another shot in the NFL.

  2. This is exactly the sort of player the XFL needs and the NFL needs the XFL for. They get game reps that will help them improve and increase their chances of making an NFL team. For the NFL it gives borderline players the opportunity to improve when they haven’t been able to do enough on the practice squad.

  3. We’ll see, but I’m more inclined to believe that the talent level isn’t that great compared to the NFL. He sat on the bench for the WR starved Bills the first year, and the second year he didn’t make the team. Best of luck to him, but I don’t see my favorite team picking up a guy who couldn’t make it on the Bills – just because he’s tearing up the XFL.

