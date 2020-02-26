CeeDee Lamb loves that Kyler Murray is pitching him to Cardinals

AP

No receiver prospect can say he had it as good as CeeDee Lamb had it in college.

Lamb had Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts throw him the ball at Oklahoma.

“Not many people can say they played with three Heisman finalists and two of them winning [the Heisman],” Lamb said. “I think I had a great college career with a great group of quarterbacks.

“My plan was to help them out a lot, and I feel like I did a little bit. But those guys work their tails off, and I was just trying to match their energy, and the production showed up on the field.”

One of his former quarterbacks has gone to bat for him.

The Cardinals hold the eighth overall choice, and if Murray has his way, Lamb will make his way to Arizona, too.

“He’s his biggest proponent; hat’s for sure,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “He would take him No. 1, hands down. We like that. We like that Kyler’s invested. He thinks very highly of CeeDee, and we do, too. He’s a great player. We’ll see how it all plays out.”

Lamb doesn’t care where he goes but was excited when he heard Murray pitching for him.

“That’s my brother, man,” Lamb said. “It actually made me happy. The team is going to need what it needs. But Kyler telling coach Kingsbury that, it kinda made me smile a little bit, but like I said, if they need me they’ll come get me. If not, it’s OK.”