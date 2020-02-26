Chargers can’t get away from Tom Brady questions

Getty Images

There are plenty of questions about the Chargers going into the season.

But at the moment, that one in particular seems to be getting asked most often.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco knows that speculation about soon-to-be free agent quarterback Tom Brady has dwarfed most offseason topics, and his team is not immune.

“I’ve been asked the question I can’t tell you how many different ways and different times,” Telesco said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “The way I’ve kind of answered it is this: We’re early in the process, way too early to eliminate anything right now.

“Like, we’re more in a wide-lens evaluation process to see what fits, what doesn’t fit. We’ll narrow things down later on. But we’ll see.”

The Chargers have a vacancy with Philip Rivers also headed to free agency, and getting older wouldn’t ordinarily make sense.

But Brady is obviously a different case, and for a team moving into a time-share of a new stadium while trying to win some degree of market share in their new city, the appeal is clear.