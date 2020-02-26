Drew Lock picks Peyton Manning’s brain about offseason preparation

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock wants to learn from the best when it comes to offseason preparation.

Lock has been picking the brain of Peyton Manning this offseason, according to Brandon Stokley, who played with Manning on both the Colts and Broncos and is now a Denver radio host.

Stokley says Lock and Manning had a 90-minute phone call covering issues such as how Manning organized his offseason film study, when he would start throwing in the offseason and when he would organize workouts with his receivers.

Broncos General Manager John Elway and head coach Vic Fangio both said at the Combine this week that they’re impressed with the way Lock is developing as a future franchise quarterback. Lock is showing a commitment to getting better.