Dwayne Haskins approaching offseason the right way

A new administration in Washington’s not going to simply hand Dwayne Haskins the starting quarterback job.

But he appears to be doing the kind of things one does when you’re trying to earn it.

Via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com, new vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith praised the way Haskins has spent the offseason preparing.

“He’s ready to do everything he possibly can,” Smith said. “The other day he told me he’s bringing the guys down to Florida to throw with them and do the things he can do. He’s doing all the extra stuff that we expect of him and he’s got a bright future.”

Smith also said Haskins has been a regular fixture around the team facility, and the work he’s putting in has been noticed.

“He’s smiling walking around the building,” Smith said. “He’s excited, he’s energized. . . . He also needs his time. He’s a young kid, man. He’s got the right stuff. He’s a good kid, he works hard. We’re all excited about Dwayne.”

New coach Ron Rivera has talked about a competition including veteran Alex Smith, who is coming off a gruesome leg injury, and the clearly want to send last year’s first-rounder a message that the starting job won’t be his without a fight.