Executive Committee vote changes from 6-5 against to 7-4 against CBA proposal

The group that negotiated the current CBA proposal is even more strongly against the deal than it was last week.

Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports, and PFT has confirmed, that the Executive Committee’s vote against the proposed CBA went from 6-5 on Friday to 7-4 on Tuesday. Which means that another member of the Executive Committee changed his vote in the past few days.

Per a league source, that was player was free-agent linebacker Sam Acho. A fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2011, Acho appeared in eight games with the Buccaneers in 2019. He’s due to become a free agent next month.

Other members of the Executive Committee who are believed to be opposed to the CBA include Richard Sherman, Russell Okung, and Adam Vinatieri.

The seven of 11 members who oppose the labor deal likely won’t remain silent about their opposition. The effort now becomes persuading the rank and file to vote for or against the CBA. It remains to be seen how intent the campaign will become.

UPDATE 1:51 p.m. ET: Chase Daniel, the Bears’ player representative, contends that Acho does not oppose the proposed CBA. It’s unclear from Daniel’s tweet whether he also contends that six, not seven, members of the Executive Committee oppose the deal.