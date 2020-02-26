Franchise and transition tag window will open tomorrow

Getty Images

The NFL is proceeding with business while they wait for the players union to vote on the CBA proposal.

And that could make life complicated for a few teams and players.

According to Judy Battista of NFL Network, the franchise tag window will open tomorrow, and the rules from the existing collective bargaining agreement will apply.

There was a two-day delay on opening the tag window, but with the NFLPA not in a rush to vote, the league is moving forward.

Under existing rules for the final year of the existing CBA, teams can use both the franchise and transition tags.

The Cowboys (Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper), Buccaneers (Shaquil Barrett and Jameis Winston), and Titans (Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill) in particular would be interested in such a scenario, but it creates a potential mess if the new deal is approved before the start of the league year.

Per Battista, the league is taking the stance of “it will be addressed at the appropriate time,” which means they’re sort of winging it here. It would create a major headache if teams started operating under two sets of rules (one actual, one presumed), so perhaps the league is looking to exert a little pressure to move the process along.