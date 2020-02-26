Frank Reich: I talk to Andrew Luck as a friend, don’t think he’ll play again

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich is still in contact with quarterback Andrew Luck, but they relate to each other simply as friends, and not as a coach trying to lure a player out of retirement.

Reich said this morning on PFT Live that when he talks to Luck, he gets the sense that Luck is firmly retired and is interested in football only in the sense that he wants to see his friends do well, not in the sense that he’s considering a comeback.

“He’s a friend. I talk to him, we communicate. I sense none of that. We don’t talk about that. I think he’s retired,” Reich said. “He’s like any other ex-player. You’re always going to miss your buddies in the locker room. That’s normal. I don’t read into that a clue that he wants to come back. He’s just a good friend.”

The Colts have some decisions to make at quarterback this offseason, and it’s unclear whether Jacoby Brissett will be the starter in Week One, or if the Colts could sign, draft or trade for a quarterback who might compete with Brissett or replace him as the starter. But in Reich’s mind, Luck will definitely not be his starting quarterback this season.