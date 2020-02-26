J.K. Dobbins still not 100 percent after high ankle sprain

AP

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins gutted out a 174-yard performance in the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson. Despite being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, Dobbins wouldn’t leave.

“Yeah, it definitely affected me a lot,” Dobbins said. “It was a significant injury. It was a very high-ankle sprain. It was definitely tough to even go back and battle through it. It hurt a lot. But I just wanted to win the game for my team and try to get to the national championship.”

Dobbins is unlikely to run or workout at the Combine despite initially saying Wednesday he feels “pretty good.” He later conceded he is not yet 100 percent.

“I’m still working through it,” Dobbins said. “If I’m not 100 percent, then I don’t want to go out there and not be 100 percent and not show my full potential.

“It depends. We’ll see.”

Dobbins ran for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, while catching 23 passes for 247 yards and two scores.