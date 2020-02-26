Jedrick Wills says he’s a teddy bear off the field with a mean streak on the field

Getty Images

Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills was a friendly guy today on the set of PFT Live, but that’s because he didn’t have a helmet and shoulder pads on.

Wills said at the Scouting Combine that he thinks NFL teams who meet him in Indianapolis will see that he’s easy-going in interviews, and then they’ll watch his tape and see how tough he can be between the lines.

“You’ve got to be aggressive. You’ve got to have a mean streak in you to play offensive line. That’s something I feel like I have,” Wills said. “As a human being that’s not my personality, I’m not like a super-aggressive person. Some people would describe me as a teddy bear. But when it’s time to go it’s time to go.”

Wills is viewed as a potential Top 5 pick in the draft, and arguably the best offensive lineman available. NFL teams like a good person with a mean attitude.