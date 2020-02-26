Jonathan Taylor thinks consistency sets him apart from other backs

Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor is among the candidates to be the first running back off the board in April’s draft and getting that spot will require him to set himself apart from the other top prospects.

Taylor said on PFT Live that he hopes to run a 4.4 40-yard-dash at this week’s Scouting Combine, but he doesn’t think that speed is going to be the thing that separates him from the pack. In fact, Taylor doesn’t think it will be anything you can show off in a quick drill.

“One of the biggest things is the consistency that I’ve shown,” Taylor said. “If you look at the next level, what makes a great back, an elite back and a legendary back is the consistency. Being able to come in each and every single Sunday, each and every single year and be able to play at that high level.”

Taylor ran for at least 100 yards in 32 of his 41 games at Wisconsin and ran the ball at least 15 times in all but three of his college games, which is a pretty good argument for his ability to be a consistent workhorse. That could create some concern about wear and tear on his body, although it seems likely the production will convince someone to use an early pick on Taylor.