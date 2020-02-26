Mekhi Becton feels he’s the most dominant tackle in the draft

Getty Images

At 6’7″ and 364 pounds, Mekhi Becton is the biggest of this year’s top offensive tackle prospects in the draft and he thinks he tops another list as well.

Becton said at his Scouting Combine press conference that he is the most dominant tackle in this year’s draft pool and the former Louisville starter explained why he feels that way during a visit to PFT Live later on Wednesday.

“Just the way I dominate the man in front of me,” Becton said. “It shows on the tape every play. I’m dominating, making sure he falls every play.”

Becton started at right tackle as a freshman, but moved to the left side the last two years and his ability to handle that side of the line has landed him at the top of many mock drafts. He said on Wednesday that he believes he’ll wind up in the Top 10, which seems like a decent bet given the evergreen need for offensive line help around the league.