Mike Mayock: Antonio Brown thing left void at WR we couldn’t fill

The Raiders took a swing at upgrading their wide receiver corps last offseason by trading for Antonio Brown, but, as anyone who paid any attention to football last year knows, the results were not what they were looking for out of the deal.

Brown never played a game for the team after a tenure filled with frozen feet and helmet beefs. Given that, it was probably unnecessary for General Manager Mike Mayock to say the team won’t be going down that road again but he did during a Tuesday press conference in Indianapolis.

Mayock also acknowledged that the miss with Brown left the team with a hole at receiver that they still need to fill.

“I think everybody standing here knows we need help at wideout and we need to be better,” Mayock said. “The Antonio Brown thing left a void that we weren’t really able to fill so we need to get better there.”

The good news for the Raiders is that this year’s draft pool is filled with talented receivers and the team has two first-round and three third-round picks that can be used on filling out the position group.