Mike McCarthy convinced Dak Prescott is a fit for his offense

Getty Images

Mike McCarthy didn’t need to see much of Dak Prescott to know he was the quarterback for his offense in Dallas.

Prescott is scheduled to become a free agent next month.

The Cowboys aren’t expected to get serious with Prescott’s agent until the Collective Bargaining Agreement situation is settled, whenever that is. They plan to apply the franchise tag, though, if they can’t reach a long-term deal before then.

“Dak Prescott? Definitely,” McCarthy answered when asked if Prescott was a franchise quarterback. “It’s exactly where we want to be with Dak. I think what he’s done up to this point speaks to itself, and really, Dak is in a business situation right now. I’ve gone through this as a head coach with a number of my players in the past. Like anything, it’s just time to be patient and let the business people work out the business matters. That’s really where we are as an organization, and that’s where Dak is in a personal flight to get a contract done.”

But the Cowboys face the possibility of Prescott not signing the franchise tag, which means not showing up for the offseason program. That would not seem ideal given it’s McCarthy’s first offseason.

“I’m not really into hypotheticals,” McCarthy said. “Really, it’s not really anything I spend much time thinking about. We’ll just take it one day at a time, and it’s a business matter. Obviously, all the things that are involved with that, those are really for Jerry [Jones] and Stephen [Jones] and Dak’s representatives.”