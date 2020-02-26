Mike McCarthy: Goal is to have Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb back

Getty Images

Mike McCarthy coached wide receiver Randall Cobb when both men were in Green Bay and McCarthy would like to do so again in Dallas.

Cobb signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys last season and caught 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in 15 games. That was a return to better health than his and McCarthy’s final season with the Packers, which could make for a more active market than he found last year.

If so, keeping him might be complicated by the team’s efforts to hold onto another wideout. Amari Cooper is also headed for free agency at the moment, but McCarthy said on Wednesday that the team isn’t looking at it as a case of signing one or the other.

“The goal is to have both those guys,” McCarthy said during his press conference at the Scouting Combine.

Quarterback Dak Prescott‘s situation will have some bearing on any moves that the Cowboys make this offseason and getting some certainty on that front would help put the other offensive pieces in place for Dallas.