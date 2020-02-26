Mike Zimmer loves Anthony Harris, but says safety isn’t most important position on D

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said on Wednesday that he expects defensive end Everson Griffen to return to the team for the 2020 season, but it doesn’t sound like he has the same outlook for safety Anthony Harris.

Harris is set for unrestricted free agency after starting 14 games and leading the league in interceptions last season. Zimmer said he appreciated the way the five-year vet handled the job, but it sounds like paying Harris ranks somewhere down the list of priorities in Minnesota this offseason.

“I love Anthony. If he doesn’t come back, I think he’s earned everything he’s got, but if you put up the positions most important on defense it’s probably not going to be safety,” Zimmer said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The Vikings would have fewer tough choices to make about re-signing their own free agents if they were in a better cap situation, but the realities of their position is that they won’t be able to bring everyone back. It looks like Harris, who is No. 15 on our list of the league’s top free agents, may fall into the category of those moving on.