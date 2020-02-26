Mike Zimmer thinks Everson Griffen will return to Vikings

Getty Images

Defensive end Everson Griffen voided the remaining years of his contract with the Vikings this month, but he may not be moving on to a new team this offseason.

When word broke that he’d be wiping out the final years of his deal, it was accompanied by a suggestion that he could work out a deal that keeps him in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said at the Scouting Combine that he expects that new contract to come to fruition.

“We met with his agent yesterday. Everson is a terrific person for us,” Zimmer said. “I think our situation is the right one for him and we expect him to be back.”

Griffen’s decision cleared $13 million in cap space for the Vikings and one would imagine any deal that brings him back will be friendlier to the cap in Minnesota.