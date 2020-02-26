NFL made no significant concessions during Tuesday’s meeting with NFLPA

Getty Images

Before the NFL Players Association board of player representatives narrowly approved the proposed CBA for a vote by the full union membership, NFLPA leadership met with a group of NFL owners to discuss the deal that the league formally accepted last week. So what, if anything, did the NFL add to the current deal to persuade the NFLPA’s board of player representatives to narrowly approve it?

Per a league source, the NFL made no significant concessions to the NFLPA during yesterday’s meeting. Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram takes it a step farther, saying the that players “got nothing” more from the league.

Still, enough was said to get just enough members of the board of player representatives to allow the deal to be forwarded to full union membership for a vote, even if it comes without the formal recommendation that would accompany a 66-percent approval by the board of player representatives. It’s believed that the league reiterated during the meeting many of the points that initially sold NFLPA leadership on a deal that the union has had much more difficulty than expected when it comes to selling the deal to the players who represent each of the various teams.

Regardless, last week’s decision by NFLPA leadership to press pause on their process and to meet again with the league ultimately did nothing to change the deal. But it apparently did enough to get just enough representatives to vote yes instead of no.