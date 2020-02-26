Pete Carroll: Rashaad Penny likely to start camp on PUP, Chris Carson progressing

Getty Images

The Seahawks lost their top three running backs to season-ending injuries in the span of 13 days in December. Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson are both still working to recover from the injuries that end their 2019 campaigns.

Penny had surgery to repair a torn ACL and additional damage incurred his his left knee during a game against the Los Angeles Rams on December 8. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday that Penny is making progress in his recovery but could easily begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

“It would be an extraordinary accomplishment if he was ready by the time we got to camp and all that,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “So we will see what happens. We’re not going to set any deadline on it, just see how he develops. But this is the kind of timing that might take in the PUP thing.”

Penny tweeted out two weeks ago that he was finally able to get on a bike again for the first time since the injury,

Meanwhile, Carson sustained a fractured hip in Seattle’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals on December 22. Carson did not need to have surgery as the fracture was not displaced. The ability to avoid surgery allows Carson to be on track for the start of the upcoming season.

“Chris is doing really well,” Carroll said. “There’s not a whole lot Chris can do, so he hasn’t done many things wrong. It’s an injury that takes time. It’s serious because it’s a hip, but it’s not serious in that we know what’s going to happen. It’s not displaced or any of that kind of stuff. We just need to wait it out, which is really hard for Chris because he’s a workout maniac and loves to be in the weight room and all that.

“He’s doing the best he can and he’s done everything he can possibly do and we’re just hoping he just doesn’t overdo it, so we’re trying to monitor that. But we’re counting on a full recovery. He should be ready to go.”

C.J. Prosise broke an arm in the Cardinals game as well and is set to be an unrestricted free agent next month. The injuries forced Seattle to go bring Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin back to the roster to supplement rookie Travis Homer for the rest of the playoff run. With both Penny and Carson likely to be unavailable during the preseason, the Seahawks will need to add several running backs to the roster this offseason to replenish their depth as their top backs are on the mend.